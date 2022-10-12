



Curve Balls

It´s been a tough year my dear

Oh how things have changed

Since you looked at possibilities

And things you might rearrange

Then “it” hit from out of nowhere

This illness (perhaps you had another strife?)

What did you do, how did you cope

How did you face this quite terrifying new life?

Your true friends would be there for you

That was for certain and for sure

Some may have been there less

And others have been there more

It´s a fact that most real healing

Is deep, way down inside

Reaching right into yourself

To the places where we hide

It can be dreadfully hard to be honest

Especially with yourself

Hurts and scars can be buried so deep

Or right out of reach on the highest shelf

To God or to the universe

Do we turn for balm for our soul

Do we trust fate or have faith

For life´s odd turns and rolls?

So, so much has happened

Since last year´s Birthday meal

This past year´s events

Seem like a giant movie reel

But God, Lord of the Universe

Kept you safe and kept you strong

Gave you courage, hope and wisdom

Loving smiles and super songs

To get through and past the pain

To step a little further along each day

In rhythm with nature´s cycles

As you heal and live and pray

You didn´t despair or give up

But faced each new unknown path

Of your changed and dishevelled life

With gratitude in your heart

Sounds of “Oh woe is me”

Never once did pass your lips

But instead “tomorrow will be better,

I might slide but I won´t trip”

God is good and in His Heaven

Watching all around from above

He never promised things would be easy

But He did promise inner peace and love

All we need to do is ask Him

For inner strength to cope with curve balls

That life sadly sometimes chucks our way

To see what we do with it all

My friend´s story has ended well

She´s here to encourage others with her tale

This is sadly not always the case

As too often loved ones are just too frail

For any sadness, grief or real pain

You may feel as you read this with a crease of your brow

I really am so sorry for the void of your loss

And ask God to bless you, right here, right now.

Phil Molloy. AOG MIT 8th October 2022

Pilar Christian Community Church, Pilar de la Horadada

English Sunday Service, 11:00 – 12:15

Pilarchurch.com