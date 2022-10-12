Curve Balls
It´s been a tough year my dear
Oh how things have changed
Since you looked at possibilities
And things you might rearrange
Then “it” hit from out of nowhere
This illness (perhaps you had another strife?)
What did you do, how did you cope
How did you face this quite terrifying new life?
Your true friends would be there for you
That was for certain and for sure
Some may have been there less
And others have been there more
It´s a fact that most real healing
Is deep, way down inside
Reaching right into yourself
To the places where we hide
It can be dreadfully hard to be honest
Especially with yourself
Hurts and scars can be buried so deep
Or right out of reach on the highest shelf
To God or to the universe
Do we turn for balm for our soul
Do we trust fate or have faith
For life´s odd turns and rolls?
So, so much has happened
Since last year´s Birthday meal
This past year´s events
Seem like a giant movie reel
But God, Lord of the Universe
Kept you safe and kept you strong
Gave you courage, hope and wisdom
Loving smiles and super songs
To get through and past the pain
To step a little further along each day
In rhythm with nature´s cycles
As you heal and live and pray
You didn´t despair or give up
But faced each new unknown path
Of your changed and dishevelled life
With gratitude in your heart
Sounds of “Oh woe is me”
Never once did pass your lips
But instead “tomorrow will be better,
I might slide but I won´t trip”
God is good and in His Heaven
Watching all around from above
He never promised things would be easy
But He did promise inner peace and love
All we need to do is ask Him
For inner strength to cope with curve balls
That life sadly sometimes chucks our way
To see what we do with it all
My friend´s story has ended well
She´s here to encourage others with her tale
This is sadly not always the case
As too often loved ones are just too frail
For any sadness, grief or real pain
You may feel as you read this with a crease of your brow
I really am so sorry for the void of your loss
And ask God to bless you, right here, right now.
Phil Molloy. AOG MIT 8th October 2022
Pilar Christian Community Church, Pilar de la Horadada
English Sunday Service, 11:00 – 12:15
Pilarchurch.com