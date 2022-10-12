



Following a four year absence La Manga Club womens cricket festival returns at La Manga Club in May 2023.

“Soft ball cricket and hard ball cricket categories – whether you are a new player or experienced, come and join this fantastic weekend.

“We have had a fantastic response for our Women’s Cricket Festival next May here @LaMangaClub with 20 teams already confirmed across the hard ball and soft ball categories.

“We are getting closer to capacity so don’t miss out. DM us now for info and a registration form,” said a spokesperson.

Lamangacricket@hotmail.co.uk for info https://t.co/jsOsuznBky