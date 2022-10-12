



Coach Victor Bascuñana Seva has departed Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 club Racing San Miguel by mutual agreement.

“The coach will not continue at the head of the rojiazul project for work reasons.

“From the San Miguel team we want to thank Víctor for his involvement and work during the last few months, and wish him the best of luck in all the projects he now undertakes.

“Kike Granados also ceases as assistant coach of his own free will, since he is focused on his physical recovery from the injuries suffered in the last year,” said a club statement.

Sánchezs’ interim coach roles at RSM

Racing San Miguel have appointed head coach Adrián Sánchez, current youth coach and head of the regional team during 2011-17, having achieved promotion to the Valencia 1st Regional.

Jesús Sánchez, a former Racing San Miguel player for six seasons and who is already in tandem with Adrián Sánchez in the youth team, is appointed as assistant.

“Faced with the sudden departure of coach Víctor Bascuñana the board decided to opt for two men from the house to assume the positions of first and second coach on an interim basis.

“For the moment, both will combine their work in the two categories.

“Physical trainer, Vicente Martínez, goalkeeping coach, Fernando Ruso, and physiotherapist, Andrea Sánchez, continue to form part of the San Miguel coaching staff,” said a club statement.