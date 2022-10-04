



Archaeology research was completed in early October at the Sogai de Altea site after two months by researchers and students from the University of Alicante.

“The Sogai site is in the protection level in the category of Archaeological Surveillance Area (level I).

“It is a site of great importance for the study of the historical and cultural evolution in the Marina Baixa from the Iberian culture passing through Roman times and reaching the Andalusian culture in our lands,” said a spokesperson.

Altea City Council endowed a €8,000 budget with the University of Alicante to carry out the studies.

The collaboration agreement signed by the Departments of Urban Planning and Culture with the academic entity.

“It is of great value in the study strategy of farming during the ancient world on the river plains.

“The project, included in the General Research Plan ‘Exploitation of rural agricultural space in the ancient world around the Algar river’.

“The aims are to delimit the cultural field and the historical sequencing of the site, as well as to learn about and study the exploitation of all kinds of natural resources and rural agricultural space in the ancient world, around the Algar river and its impact on the landscape,” added the spokesperson.

Caption: Altea-University of Alicante archaeology Sogai de Altea.