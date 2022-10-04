Freemason's hold barbecue for Raquel Paya Special Needs School.





On Sunday, 2nd October, local Freemason’s Lodge, Arenal Deportiva 65, held their annual late summer garden party. This took the form of a very enjoyable barbecue and was organised by the Worshipful Master, WBro Peter Johnson along with his lovely wife Florence. It was held at the home of WBro Ian Brown and his lovely wife Eileen, both of whom aided and abetted the organisation.

Over fifty Freemasons and their wives and partners attended, and the weather was most kind, gentle sun and blue skies all day. The barbecue consisted of a wide variety of foods varying from beefburgers, chicken burgers, sausages and chicken drumsticks, steak and salmon for the non-meat eaters. Afterwards a delicious selection of dreamy desserts.

A grand charity raffle was organised and over four hundred and twenty euros raised. Later there were more games which raised another fifty euros, making a total of four hundred and seventy-one euros. This will be donated to the Worshipful Masters chosen charity for the year which is the Raquel Paya Special Needs School in Denia. This will be presented at a later date.

Very entertaining music was supplied throughout the afternoon and early evening by local musician and singer Jim Shearer. Jim sang, and played, for virtually the whole time and was very well received by all. This was a great afternoon, enjoyed by all, with the added bonus of raising much needed funds fo a very worthy cause. Thanks again to WBros Peter and Ian plus their hard-working wives, Florence and Eileen.

If you should have an interest in joining Freemasonry, please contact me on the email address given below, or scan the QR code.