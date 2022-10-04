



Between 7th and 9th October, the Paseo Vistalegre in Torrevieja will host a traditional Mariners Market, with artisan craft stall, food, games, and entertainment for the kids in the event with a seafaring theme.

The event will commence at 6:00 p.m. on Friday 7 October, followed by cannons, music and a parade. The market itself will be open until midnight.

On Saturday 8 October, the market opens at 11:00 a.m., with a parade at noon, followed by pirate songs, and music in the evening.

On Sunday 9 October, the market again opens at 11:00 a.m., with cannons at noon, a musical parade, more traditional music in the evening, until the market closes at 11:00 p.m.

Stalls will close during the siesta period, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.