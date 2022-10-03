



CD Montesinos stalwart and talisman Joni Lorente Hurtado – Maccan – has hung up his football boots after an illustrious career.

Joni, who married Yèssica Garlop this year, with an honeymoon in Kenya, featured in midfield for Monte, having played an important role in the club’s promotions to the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8.

Joni, 32, set to step into coaching, said: “Young players are needed at the club to create a youth team from 15 to 18 years old.

“I do want to be a coach in the future to help build that platform of players.”

Joni played under a plethora of coaches at the club, coming through the youth ranks and into the senior squad, citing Luis Chazarra one coach who played an influential role in his career.

Reminiscing on his time at the Los Montesinos based club, Joni, who arrived at Monte aged 7, said: “I remember when the soccer field was made of dirt – and not artificial grass.

“When I started playing soccer there there were very few houses near the soccer field. The town has changed a lot for the better.”

Joni, presented with a trophy by mayor Josè Manuel Butron after 25 years at Monte, said: “Together with José Butrón, the club gave me a trophy as a thank you for all the years I have played in Montesinos since I was a child.”