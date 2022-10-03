Tribute to Racing San Miguel star Dani





Racing San Miguel star Dani Wilson was applauded by the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 club management and supporters ahead of the game against UD La Coca-Aspense on October 2 following his retirement.

“This season we have an unprecedented loss following Daniel Quesada Wilson retiring from playing to enjoy other personal projects.

“From Racing San Miguel we thank him for all his commitment, effort and unconditional involvement – the only footballer who had played for the club during all the seasons since its foundation, until now.

“Eleven intense seasons of best – and worst moments – that we have lived together.

“For this reason, before the match against UD La Coca-Aspense he received a well-deserved tribute at the Montesico Blanco, to give him the sporting farewell he deserves,” said a club spokesperson.

Racing San Miguel CF Juveniles

Coach Adriàn Sànchez’s Racing San Miguel CF Juvenile team defeated Santo Domingo Sports at the Montesico Blanco against Santo Domingo.

Sánchez’s boys displayed a great game in the first half, although they failed to transform the superiority into goals. In the second half, a shot by Dimas from three quarters hit the top corner of the net to take the three points.

Racing San Miguel Cadetes

Racing San Miguel Cadetes defeated Callosa Deportiva 4-1 in the opening 2022-23 season fixture, with goals from Pau, Samu, Rayan and Enrique.