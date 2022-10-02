



The Flaggers hit a 9-1 win against The Pine Nuts in week 2 of the Costa Blanca Independent Winter Pool League first division.

Steve Ansdell, Brian Duffin, Martin Sutch, Les Nunn and Mick Pryke racked up victories for The Flaggers, with Anthony Dunn taking a consolation frame for the visitors.

The Almoradians defeated The Shakers 8-2, with Curtis Martiner, Colin Day, Steve Salford and Steve Halsall returning wins for the victors; ⁰Andy Connor winning two frames for The Shakers.

In division 2 The Taverns returned a 4-6 away win at El Raso Mixtures, with Paul Jones, Paul Wilson, Garry Hibbert and Christine Cook winning for El Raso.

The Full Monte Azul gained a narrow 6-5 win against The Dream Team. Bob McIntosh, Tony Yeo, Paul Wilkinson and Paul Wilson racked up winning frames for Monte.

Kennys Crusaders defeated Cab Buddies 7-3, Tom Chambers, Kenny Redmond, Beccy Ziska and Alex Nicoara won for Crusaders, with Michael Howe, Martin Burke and Richard Wood racking up wins for Buddies.

The Jokers gained a 6-5 home win against The Goof Shot Boys, with Mick Hargreaves, Chria Osborne and Tony Anderson returning home wins; Ian Nixon, David McKay, Jon Smith and Peter Clyne winning for the visitors.