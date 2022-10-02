



Carp-R-Us fished the tenth round of the Summer/Autumn Series at El Bosquet. The match was scheduled for the Rio Segura at Bigastro but the rain at the beginning of the week meant that the river was flooded and unfishable.

The match was fished on what was probably the coolest day for several months, the temperature only rising to the mid-twenties. The long back channel was fished and, as is the norm there lately, the lower numbers fished better than the higher ones. The winner was Jeremy Fardoe with 10.90kg caught mainly down the edge on peg 29.

Second was the returning Tony Flett with 5.54kg from peg 33, third was Willy Moons on peg 30 with 5.18kg and joint fourth from pegs 39 and 38 were Terry Screen and Steve Fell with 3.42kg. Apologies for lack of method details.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.