



England wins the Costa Cálida Supercup

The English under-20 and under-18 teams plunder Pinatar Arena

England has won the Costa Cálida Supercup with victories in both categories as well as also winning all the individual prizes.

The under-20 team, coached by Ian Foster, had victories against Chile (3-0), Morocco (2-1) and Australia (3-0).

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka was voted Best Player of the competition. Sam Edozie of Southampton shared the Top Scorer trophy with Chile’s Jeison Fuentealba of Deportes La Serena, both scoring two goals in three games. England also took home the award for the team that conceded least goals.

In the under-18 category, England also won their matches against the Netherlands (1-0), the Faroe Islands (2-1) and Belgium (2-1).

Birmingham City’s Jobe Bellingham was named Player of the Championship. Southampton’s Dominic Ballard scooped the Top Scorer trophy with two goals while England were also the team that conceded least.

More than 6,000 spectators were able to watch the twelve matches and follow the evolution of some of the most promising players in the world. In addition, all tournament matches were televised live via internet and satellite in Morocco and Chile.