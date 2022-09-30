Over 700 people attend Torrevieja Hospital Demo





Some seven hundred people took part in a demonstration on Tuesday that marched through Torrevieja town centre carrying banners, ” Dignified Health, We Have Rights”.

The demonstration slammed the public management of the Torrevieja health department, demanding the return of Ribera Salud.

Dozens of banners were held high in the air with slogans stating, “We want the return of Ribera” and “Bring back Ribera”.

Other placards carried the messages, “More doctors and less politicians,” and “Ximo Puig Resign”.

The demonstration, which could now be taken to Valencia, was called by members of the public who denounce a lack of care and alleged medical malpractice by current health management.

During this year there have been a number of resignations by departmental managers many of which have been in Emergencies and Primary Care.

Also attending the demonstration were Torrevieja PP councillors, led by the mayor Eduardo Dolón, and former mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, himself a doctor

Members of la Plataforma Sanidad Excelente, the main organisers of the march, through the media and social networks, were also present, in addition to former medical directors of Ribera Salud, the health company that managed the Hospital and local health authority for fifteen years.

They were joined by managers of Ribera Salud from other hospitals, in addition to representatives of unions, the works council, a group of Vox representatives in a private capacity, and the president of the Valencian Confederation of Parents’ Associations, Covapa, Sonia Terrero.

Images courtesy of la Plataforma Sanidad Excelente