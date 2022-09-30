



The Las Salinas charity Mixed triples petanca competition at San Luis terrain was a great success with 29 teams from 12 clubs different clubs all wearing their team strip. It was a hot and steamy day and the competition was fierce with close games for the top slots! The top three teams were presented with medals and wine.

Thank you to Mac on the control desk taking results after each round was completed. . The umpire of the day was Welshie (Andrew) who ensured fair play and measuring!

The chosen charity for the Las Salinas league is the San Jose Obrero orphanage and we raised €315.25 on the day with the assistance of Tina and Chrissy the ladies on the tombola stall. Thank you, ladies, for your efforts and assisting by buying refreshments for the thirsty players.

The WINNERS ON THE day with 4 wins were team Mediterraneo Piranas with 4 wins and a close 2nd were Los Rayos who also had 4 wins , Franco Belgas came in 3rd place.

WELL, DONE TO YOU ALL