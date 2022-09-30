Registration opens for Spanish courses in Torrevieja





The Department of International Residents in Torrevieja, has organised the III edition of Spanish courses for international residents who are registered in the municipality

The intensive classes will be taught at the Königin Study Center of Torrevieja, with a duration of 10 weeks. The City Council has awarded a minor contract to the academy for a total of 8,600 euros.

In addition to the theoretical course, the students of the courses will visit emblematic places in the town and various activities will be carried out so that they can interact with the public.

The registration period is now open but ends on October 11, either through the PROP Registry (by appointment) or by electronic headquarters of the Torrevieja City Council website.