



The plenary session of the Valencia regional government has approved the decree that regulates the work schedule applicable in the territorial scope of the Valencian Community for the year 2023. The calendar establishes 12 non-working days, for labour purposes, paid and non-recoverable.

The Consell has taken as a basic criterion respect for the festivities that have the greatest tradition in the whole of our Valencian Community, favouring, likewise, that the enjoyment of these festivities does not imply a detriment to the economic activity of the Valencian Community but, on the contrary, benefit the competitiveness of all Valencian companies and have a positive impact on employment.

The following dates are declared, within the territorial scope of the Valencian Community for the year 2023, non-working days for labour purposes, paid and non-recoverable:

January 6, Epiphany

April 7, Good Friday

April 10, Easter Monday

May 1, Labour Day

June 24, San Juan

August 15, Assumption of the Virgin

October 9, Valencian Community Day

October 12, National Holiday of Spain

November 1, All Saints

December 6, Constitution Day

December 8, Immaculate Conception

December 25, Christmas day

With this decree it is possible to enjoy the twelve labour holidays in the scope of the Valencian Community. Likewise, this calendar will be completed by the local corporations, which are responsible for determining two local festivals, so it will be important to check for local holidays where you live.