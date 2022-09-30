



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 1,086 (up since last time) new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 163 in Castellón (191,356 in total), 231 in Alicante (527,382 in total) another increase, and 692 in Valencia (834,172 in total).

Of these, 550 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 91 from Castellón, 129 from Alicante and 330 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 233 people admitted for COVID-19 (slightly down), 15 of them in the ICU (up): 28 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 62 in the province of Alicante (slightly down), 6 of them in the ICU (a condsiderable increase), and 143 in the province of Valencia, 9 in the ICU.

6 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, 4 of them with a date of death in the last 7 days and 2 from July 2022. All are men between 72 and 92 years of age. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,064: 1,195 in the province of Castellón, 3,840 in Alicante and 5,029 in Valencia.

In view of how the situation is developing, Alicante town hall has become the first this week to give out free masks to elderly and vulnerable residents. Remember, across the Valencia region, the recommendation has remained that you should wear a mask in busy or enclosed spaces.