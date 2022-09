As 04 October is the day commemorating St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, Campoverde Church in the Community will be holding a ‘Service of Thanksgiving for our Pets’ on Sunday 02 September 2022 at 6pm in the Church Garden.

All pets are welcome providing they are on a lead or in a suitable container. However, if you are unable to bring your pet, you are invited to bring a photograph to put up on our board.

