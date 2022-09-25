



San Javier football star Marta Peñalver Ramón has had to turn down the invitation from Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron and Sports Councillor Ana Belen to speak at the Congress on Sustainable Sport on September 29.

“Unfortunately I could not attend, due to being in training in Galicia with my new club,” Marta told The Leader.

In an Exclusive interview, Spanish International, Murcia born Marta, talks about her disappointment in not being able to attend the Congress on Sustainable Sport, her successful period in Italy at Citta di Falconara and returning to Spain with Galicia based Poio Pescamar (pictured). Next week – only in The Leader.