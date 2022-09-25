



The Joy Gospel Choir entertained a full house at The Hub in San Javier on Friday (23rd September) with a repertoire of African themed classics combined with gospel flavoured songs.

Also on hand offering bargains galore were local charities MABS and Cruz Azul as well as a Ya Visto fashion selection.

The event was hosted by Salt Church Mar Menor who meet at The Hub every Sunday at 10.45am.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Andy Neale: +34 622 416 793

Facebook: @saltchurchmarmenor

You Tube: Salt Church Mar Menor You Tube