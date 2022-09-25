



The 2022-23 Winter Costa Blanca Independent Pool League got underway this month with Cab Buddies and The Tavern result seeing the visitors chalk up a 6-5 win in division 2.

Hals Heroes suffered a home 4-6 loss against The Shakers in division 1, with The Dream Team racking up a 7-3 victory over Mixed Spice in division 2.

Full Monte Azul returned a 6-4 away win at The Goof Shot Boys in division 2, Super Beer Monsters defeated The Pines Nuts away 6-5 in division 1, The Rancheros lost 6-5 against visitors The Flaggers in division 1, and The Young Boys gained a 8-2 win over The Almoradians in division 1, with John Smythe, Mick Margerum and Peter Cleaver winning two frames.