



Although HM Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest two days earlier, the Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa Branches of the Royal British Legion made their final farewells to the former monarch in the packed Church of the Immaculate Conception, in Torrevieja city centre, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in their own tribute the customers of the Marina Bar in Torreta 2 watched the televised coverage of Her Majesty the Queen´s final journey as they enjoyed an afternoon tea with a glass of Cava to toast Queen Elizabeth the Second.