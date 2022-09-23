



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 1,032 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 140 in Castellón (191,038 in total), 217 in Alicante (526,922 in total) and 675 in Valencia (832,900 in total).

Of these, 530 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 82 from Castellón, 132 from Alicante and 316 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 228 people admitted, 15 of them in the ICU: 27 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 66 in the province of Alicante, 1 of them in the ICU, and 135 in the province of Valencia, 14 in the ICU.

10 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days except one in June 2022. These are 6 women between 87 and 99 years old, and 4 men between 81 and 96 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,053: 1,195 in the province of Castellón, 3,837 in Alicante and 5,021 in Valencia.

