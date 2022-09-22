



Santa Pola town hall has proudly reported how the 13 beaches of the municipality have been assessed and accredited once more by qualifying for the ISO awards, which mark the quality of services.

“The Follow-up Audit of the Environmental Management System according to the ISO 14001:2015 standard, after completing its evaluation process, has positively resolved to maintain the recognition granted by AENOR.”

AENOR is the Spanish Association for Standardisation and Certification is an entity dedicated to the development of standardisation and certification in all Spanish industrial and service sectors.

ISO 14001:2015 specifies the requirements for an environmental management system that an organisation can use to enhance its environmental performance, intended for use by an organisation seeking to manage its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner that contributes to the environmental pillar of sustainability.