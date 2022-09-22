



The Department of Health of Torrevieja has made a significant effort to strengthen the Primary Care work teams in Los Montesinos, by increasing the number of doctors, thus reducing the quotas per assigned doctor, and extending the operational hours at the clinic.

The medical centre at Los Montesinos has incorporated a new doctor and a paediatrician, reducing medical care quotas below 1,500 patients. In addition, the office will offer care in the morning and afternoon, something which has never been done before in this municipality.

The new additions will make it possible to offer better care to patients and their families, according to the Torrevieja Health Department, reduce delays in care and favour a better approach to chronic patients. The restoration of health programs will allow them to return to levels prior to the start of the pandemic and even optimise them, they say.