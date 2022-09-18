



The Veterans Breakfast Club is recommencing on Tuesday 27th September at The Captain’s Table Restaurant, Punta Prima, just off the N332 at 11 am, the last Tuesday of the month.

We are grateful that The Club meetings get underway with Nicola leading us in a half hour of gentle exercise, which will be followed by a chat during a lovely breakfast.

The September meeting will be a “back together” catch up, with no Speaker.

Next month, on October 25th MABS, the well known Cancer charity, will be providing a visiting Speaker and then on 29th November the Veja Baja Association President will host an Awareness Opportunity where you can ask questions and find out more about the charitable organisation. Their support is wide-ranging and not restricted to the Veja Baja area.

This Club is open to Veterans and their families. Non Veterans are also welcome to attend but are asked to make a small donation in the Poppy Box provided.

As the numbers are limited to just 30 people those wishing to attend should contact Sandie at least 5 days prior to the meetings to reserve their place by either email or telephone: sandysandy1979@outlook.com (645 29 00 78)