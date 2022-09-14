



The San Fulgencio Men’s Shed and MUNA have worked together to present the San Fulgencio “Local Heroes Awards”. They felt that after the last two years or more of uncertainty with covid 19 etc. it was time to recognise the people that have gone above and beyond to help others in their hour of need.

Also the achievers amongst us who have pushed themselves to get their goal. Voting for someone in the categories can be done on line at the FaceBook page SFlocalheroes or at the following: Hillside, Quiosco newspaper kiosk, Jason’s Cards & More, Big Eats, Speechless in Spain and The Final Whistle, voting closes on Sunday 18th September.

The event will take place at the Cardinal Belluga theatre in San Fulgencio village on Saturday 24th September 19:00hrs. Entertainment for the evening comes from the fantastic voice of Chloe Leigh.

Tickets are €5 and available from: “Jason’s Cards & More”, “Speechless in Spain” and ”Quiosco newspaper kiosk.” Thank you to Smart Properties for sponsoring the event and to the sponsors of the ten categories which are: