



On Saturday, 3rd September, local Freemason’s Lodge, Caledonia Lodge number 68, held a grand hog roast at the Masonic Centre, Sociedad Compas, Quesada, which was well attended by numerous Masons including the Provincial Grand Master, RW Bro Rodney Bignell, and over ninety Brethren and their guests.

Entertainment for the afternoon was provided by Carla Stone. This event, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all, with Hog Roast rolls, numerous summer salads and delicious desserts was held to raise funds to support the Provincial Grand Master’s food bank charities.

The raffle was well supported, and a large Teddy Bear was auctioned at the end of the afternoon. A total of one thousand euros was raised for the Provincial Grand Master’s food bank charities.

Should you have an interest in joining Freemasonry, please contact me on the following address.

sec@glpvalencia.com