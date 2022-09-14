



The Instituto para la Calidad Turística Española (ICTE) has certified Zenia Boulevard shopping centre in Orihuela Costa with the S Mark for Tourism Sustainability, the first shopping centre in Spain to be certified with this distinction, which guarantees implementation, compliance and the accreditation of the corresponding Sustainable Development Goals of the UN 2030 Agenda in tourist establishments.

The S Mark is a pioneering tool in Spain and worldwide that allows, through a consolidated certification system that ICTE has been developing for more than 20 years, to guarantee through auditing and with the highest quality standards, compliance with sustainable development standards such as Zero Hunger, gender equality, affordable and clean energy, work and economic growth and responsible production and consumption. This allows companies, destinations and products to align their management and direct it in a structured way towards compliance with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through specific actions adapted to the tourism sector.

Cristina Ros, director of Zenia Boulevard, said, “For the Zenia Boulevard team, it is a real pride to be in the first shopping centre certified with the S Mark for Tourism Sustainability and the second centre recognised with the Q for Tourism Quality. These distinctions are the result of the work in pursuit of excellence that the centre’s team has been carrying out since its opening and, especially, of the constant commitment to our environment, the active listening to our visitors, the wide range of services and activities, and of course, continuous improvement in terms of sustainability.”