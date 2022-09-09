



On Thursday the 1st September Carp-R-Us restarted its Summer/Autumn Series with Round 8 at El Bosquet. This was won by Ian Brown (36.04kg from peg 3), with Ken Wilcock second (23.68kg, peg B1), third Alan Smith (15.50kg) and fourth Nick Bastock (14.88kg)

This week, 8th September the club fished Round 9 at Nancys. This venue always causes headaches as it is very popular with local fisherman and it is impossible to reserve pegs, so the usual plan is to arrive at dawn for a walk off, hopefully before anyone else arrives.

Unfortunately, by 0715, when it was just getting light, three of the pegs we would normally fish had already been taken. Fortunately, there were still enough pegs available for those fishing, but we were more spread out than we would have liked.

It was another hot day, and the venue had a good flow and plenty of fish were showing. However, although everyone caught, the fishing was not great. Winner on the day was Steve Fell who had 3.24kg caught on pole feeder with wafters or pole with bread. Second was club stalwart Terry Screen who had 24 small fish for 3.09kg caught on pole and bread. Third was Jeremy Fardoe with 2.64kg (it would have been more if he had weighed all his fish and not left two in his net), again fishing pole and bread. Fourth was Roy Dainty with 0.78Kg.

