



It’s going to be all hands on deck, literally, when rehearsals recommence this week after the Summer break for the very funny Pantomime – TREASURE ISLAND – to be performed at The Carinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio on December 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

A number of the Rojales Pantomime Group’s ‘motley crew’ enjoyed another superb social at Lo Crispin where a Murder Mystery, Dallas Style was performed.

Pantomime is a very British form of theatre but the story of Treasure Island is well known by all nationalities and we hope that our funny take on this classic story will be enjoyed by all. There will be lots of rousing singing, dancing, slap stick comedy, pirating galore and, of course, the all important audience participation.

Will Long John Silver and his motley pirate crew find the treasure? Or will someone else get there first? You will have to come and join us to see what happens as there are lots of surprises in store for our audience and you won’t want to miss out on all the fun to come.

Tickets will be priced at €10 for adults and €5 for children, including a free programme, and points of sale will be advertised soon in the local press. Further details from voreilly16@googlemail.com