



On Friday morning, September 9, a minute’s silence was observed in the Plaza de la Constitución as the Union flag was lowered to half mast on the occasion of the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and members of the municipal government, as well as members of different associations of British residents, attended the minute of silence.

A book of condolence was also located at the entrance to the Town Hall where it can be signed by any member of the public who wishes to pay his or her respects.

The mayor has shared his sympathy on behalf of the entire town of Torrevieja to the more than 5,000 British residents who have chosen they city as their home.

Dolón has praised Queen Elizabeth II, saying that she has been an example as queen and a reference for the citizens of the United Kingdom and for the rest of the world, having perfectly represented the British people for the last 70 years.

The mayor said that the flag will remain on the flagpole in the Plaza de la Constitución for three days and that a funeral mass will be held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the coming days, with the presence of representatives of all the British associations of Torrevieja.