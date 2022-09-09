



A councillor from Torrevieja, Rodolfo Carmona, has proposed to the government team implement a risk assessment plan for the inspection of trees and palm trees in the educational centres in the town, with the purpose to draw up an evaluation report of possible illnesses and the risk of falling that they could present.

The councillor bases the need for his proposal on the fact that, on the one hand, with this initiative a detailed census of the total number of trees and palms existing in the schools of the municipality would be obtained and an action protocol would be updated in the event of the possible appearance of diseases in the trees, as well as an evaluation of their potential risks in the face of possible adverse meteorological phenomena.

To do this, it would be necessary, “to carry out a technical inspection of all the trees and palms to prepare a list of those that are in the initial phase of risk management and to be able to determine all those specimens that present incidents and need intervention.”

With this action, Carmona concludes, we would have “a report of the total number of trees and palms existing in educational centres, precise knowledge of all those that present incidents and require a risk diagnosis intervention and a detailed identification of possible diseases or pests and an evaluation of the trees, of the possible vulnerabilities to stormy episodes of rain or wind”.