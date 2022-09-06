



Thousands of fans, residents and tourists took to the streets to support the La Vuelta 2022 as it passed through the province.

Elche and Alicante were the main hosts of the epic race day stage, that ended with the resounding victory of the Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel last week.

The event required the closure of hundreds of roads and streets, as a large security operation was arranged in which the Civil Protection volunteers from Torrevieja played a fundamental role in the smooth running of the stage through the city of Elche.