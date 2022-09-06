



The Travelling Photographic Exhibition ‘Do you know these Athletes?’ has showcased at the Torrevieja Casino. It was opened by the President of the Casino, Rosario Soler.

Also in attendance was the Councillor for Sports, Diana Box, Councillor for Security and Emergencies, Federico Alarcón and Councillor for Social Welfare, Tomás Ballester along with members of the Board of Directors of the Casino and representatives of AMFA Torrevieja.

“Trata is a visibility project for female athletes with intellectual disabilities, promoted by the FEDDI.

“The objective of the exhibition in Torrevieja was to publicise the talent of 24 athletes from the eight provinces of Andalusia.

“They also represent all the girls, young women and women with intellectual disabilities, whom sport has promoted throughout their lives.

“This contributes to making them increasingly visible, recognising their achievements and their full right to be part of the sport.

“In addition, they intend to be an example for other women with disabilities to follow in their footsteps,” said a FEDDI spokesperson.

Their enormous tenacity and effort, that of their families and all the people and entities that support them, are changing the world.