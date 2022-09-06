



The Provincial Firefighters based in the Benidorm Park raced to the scene of a fallen palm tree inside the Elche Park in Benidorm.

The Fire Department travelled to the scene with a heavy rural fire truck. Upon arrival, members of the Benidorm Local Police had proceeded to mark and cut off a transit area of ​​the famous Benidorm promenade, affecting hundreds of holidaymakers.

Immediately the Firefighters cut and cleared the fallen trunk, with the passageway quickly returning to normal for tourists following the incident on September 4.