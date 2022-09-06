



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 1,195 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 216 in Castellón (190,187 in total), 307 in Alicante (525,756 in total) and 671 in Valencia (829,738 in total). Also, there is 1 unassigned case.

Of these, 574 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 124 from Castellón, 151 from Alicante and 299 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 315 people admitted for COVID, 18 of them in the ICU: 42 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the ICU; 99 in the province of Alicante, 7 of them in the ICU, and 174 in the province of Valencia, 10 in the ICU.

7 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 2 women, between 87 and 90 years old, and 5 men, between 75 and 86 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,007: 1,183 in the province of Castellón, 3,822 in Alicante and 5,002 in Valencia.