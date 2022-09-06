



Following the news that Europe is once again likely to recommend the enforcement of masks in the coming months, whilst still facing calls to ease the mandate in Spain, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has called for “caution” and has rejected the possibility that the Government will remove the mask mandate for public transport and in other spaces where it is still mandatory, such as health centres, an obligation that the Government reinforced just ten days ago.

“We have to be cautious,” said Darias after the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) in which she brought together the regional councillors to address the situation of the pandemic. Darias has told journalists that the experts from the Alerts Conference have not submitted any proposal for the removal of the masks.

“Experts have already confirmed that the greatest threat from the virus will be in autumn and winter,” the minister said, referring to one of the warnings recently issued by the World Health Organisation. Darias recalled that she had remarked that in Spain “we have a practically normal life”.

The minister already defended last week the position with regard to maintaining masks in the areas in which they are still mandatory: in public transport, health environments and workers in nursing homes.