



Officers from the National Police have arrested five people for drug trafficking in different locations in the provinces of Alicante and Valencia, seizing a large quantity of drugs.

The officers have dismantled a point of sale for the supply of synthetic drugs in the town of Elche whose managers distributed the substance throughout the province of Alicante.

The investigation and subsequent culmination of the operation began after a police intervention in the North Zone of Alicante in which a man was arrested with around 500 ecstasy pills in his possession.

The arduous police work carried out by the agents of the National Police led them to an apartment located in the town of Elche that was used as a distribution point, where an entry and search was carried out. In the search of the house, about 5 kilograms of hashish, around 1,500 ecstasy pills, almost a kilogram of GHB (liquid ecstasy), 305 grams of “Crystal” MDMA, as well as other amounts of cocaine, marijuana and “speed” were found, as well as several weapons such as a 12/70 calibre shotgun with ammunition, a taser pistol, a large machete and a brass knuckle with a knife.

The subsequent investigation continued to yield results, as it led the agents to another address, this time in the province of Valencia, where the fourth and fifth involved in this operation were arrested. In this new search, 25,000 ecstasy pills, 1 kilogram of hashish and 3,420 euro in cash were seized.

These two detainees used an encrypted message application to hinder police work. In turn, the police investigation has confirmed that they were part of a larger drug trafficking network with connections to other European countries and even to countries outside the European Union.

The total of the drug seized by the agents in the two searches carried out could have reached a market value of more than 560,000 euro.

The five detainees, four men and one woman, between 20 and 27 years of age respectively, four of them of Spanish nationality and one of Czech nationality, were placed at the disposal of the Courts.