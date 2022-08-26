



The Diputación de Alicante will pay 1.4 million euro for the purchase of lights and elements to improve road safety in rural areas and agricultural roads in the province.

The funds have increased by 223% this year, and will help 81 municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants benefit – all those who have applied correctly in a timely manner – benefit from the aid.

“From the Diputación de Alicante we have made a significant investment effort to reinforce this program with which we not only intend to increase the safety of these crossings, but also that of the intersections between rural roads and provincial roads” pointed out the deputy of the area, Alexander Morant.

The 2021 call had a provincial contribution of 433,000 euro that was distributed among just over sixty towns. In this year, more than three times the investment has been allocated to this plan which, in addition to the acquisition of solar LED lights, includes the installation of traffic mirrors, signage and beacon fences, speed reducer devices or video surveillance systems for regulation and circulation control.

In this sense, the deputy stressed that with solar LED lights “we help our municipalities to prevent the maintenance of these new elements from entailing an additional financial burden, since they are self-sufficient mechanisms”.

Amongst the towns who will benefit in the Vega Baja are Algorfa, Benijófar, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Formentera del Segura, Jacarilla, and San Isidro, who will receive aid amounting to 268,636 euro.