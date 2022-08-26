



Quote: ‘My heart goes out to these poor creatures, who give nothing but loyalty and love, and ask so little in return’

The shocking death of a dog chained up that died during one of the fires that have ravaged Spain in August during fiestas has caused a response from those that care about animals.

“They left this dog chained in the fires – that’s how he and many animals ended up,” said Danny Del Castillo.

Seville born Danny, who lives in Elche, said: “The authorities will have thousands of thousands of complaints for cases of animals – chained and other mistreatment – but not even with misfortunes like these do.

“You get them out of their parsimony, either when they are shooting fireworks in rural areas that can cause such fires, that is if the tears will come later.

“The retarded will come on shift, without studies, but to say that the new animal welfare laws bother them.

“It bothers you that you cannot continue doing the wrong? Assuming that abuse is something normal and habitual as it continues to be seen day after day.”

Danny, who has rescued deserted dogs that have been abandoned, added: “Stop cheap demagoguery – then go to the processions to ask God. God does not want so much misery caused.”

Strong, heartfelt words that are echoed surrounding such a tragic death of the dog in the photograph.

Alan Hadfield said: “That just about sums up this country – anybody who hurts an animal should have the same abuse done to them. Mind you they are as thick as pig shit.”

Quesada based Geoff Thomas said: “There is a special place in hell reserved for these evil retards, alongside animal abusers.

“My heart goes out to these poor creatures, who give nothing but loyalty and love, and ask so little in return.”

The dog died during one of the many summer Fiesta fireworks displays in Spain: “The sale of fireworks needs to be suspended during summer.

“They’re banned in Australia – where they caused many fires in years gone by,” reasoned Steve Earle.

Caption: The shocking death of dog chained up.