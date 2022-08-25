



The Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana has published the resolution of the favourable strategic environmental and territorial report of the Interior Reform Plan of sector 7 Las Barcas de Torrevieja which, according to the Town Planning website of Torrevieja town hall, foresees the change of land use of two plots from the urban sector, currently classified as for private teaching use, to the planned purpose of being for residential.

The resolution, signed by Víctor Manuel Costa Mazón, general director of Urban Planning Projects and Infrastructures and Basic Services in Torrevieja, partially admits the suggestions presented by the companies Orange, Telefónica and Agamed, and partially rejects those presented by the Territorial Service of Town planning.

The report states that “The City Council of Torrevieja intends to change the use of lucrative dotational use of those plots 12 and 15 to residential, thus configuring a weighted use (0.5) that adds 3,050 m²t of lucrative residential use free of urbanisation charges, and transfer it where it fits in adequate conditions of urban qualification, within the same sector.

Plots 12 and 15 to which the report refers have an area of ​​1,000 and 5,100 m2 respectively and are located opposite Avenida de Espuña.

Plot 15 is currently occupied in a large part of its surface by trees of a certain size, mainly composed of eucalyptus specimens. For its part, plot 12 presents a single building corresponding to an old water tank that occupies practically the entire surface.

The environment, on the other hand, is defined as a completely urbanised area composed mainly of low-rise residential buildings, as stated in the report.