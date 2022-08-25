



The Valencian body that deals with emergency response in the region, Agencia Valenciana de Seguridad y Respuesta a las Emergencias (AVSRE), has allocated 355,500 euro to finance the expenses derived from the acquisition of encrypted communications devices for the municipalities of the Valencian Community, and that have local police force.

The call contemplates the subsidy of expenses incurred in the acquisition of Comdes network stations for police use, carried out during the period between January 1, 2022, and the day of the deadline for submitting applications, October 7, 2022.

It also includes the purchase of transmitters with TEA2 encryption (Tiny Encryption Algorithm), K number and GPS, all incorporated and active (including licences) that must be equipped with the elements such as, for example, a combined TETRA/GPS antenna, two high-speed batteries capacity or protective cover appropriate to the terminal model and battery type, among other characteristics.

The Agency will take into account the population of each of the municipalities and, according to that, the maximum percentage of the subsidy. In this way, the nuclei of up to 20,000 inhabitants will receive up to 85% of the amount requested; towns with more than 20,000 inhabitants and up to 50,000, 70%; and those with more than 50,000 inhabitants and up to 75,000, 60%.