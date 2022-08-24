



Los Alcázares town hall has announced that it will intensify and reinforce the cleaning, clearing and maintenance of canals, boulevards, stormwater networks and scuppers for the coming months to minimise the damage that possible torrential rains may cause.

The mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, has announced that this year the cleaning and conditioning work has been advanced in anticipation of the storms that, due to the high temperatures that we are registering this summer, may occur in the coming months.

“It is very important that we have all these infrastructures clean and clear for the coming months, to be prepared and prevented in the event of these episodes of heavy rain,” explains the councillor for public roads of the municipality María José Benzal.

The town hall has also requested the competent administrations to clean and remove weeds from the D-7 and D-5 canals, which must be in perfect maintenance conditions to fulfil their role and channel the water that reaches Los Alcázares.