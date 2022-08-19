



San Fulgencio town hall, specifically the Department of Tourism, are preparing for the next edition of the local Ruta de la Tapa.

There will be an information meeting held on Thursday 25th August, in which local bar and restaurant owners who would like to participate are welcome to attend.

There is an online form available which you have to fill in first, which is available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfN7Gxo2jPjy1vG-8nrkHNy5sdr0herxkRfi2wsKXZ7j_KYHQ/viewform.

For those of us who are not in the hospitality sector and just want to take part in the event, the VII Ruta de la Tapa will take place on October 28, 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, another event that has been confirmed, and it’s now only a matter of weeks away, on Friday the 16th September, is Oktoberfest.

The location of this event will be calle Madrid, starting at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Little Big Band, and there will be special guests throughout the evening.