



Orihuela’s Valencian Community Day celebrations combined civic pride with demands for greater investment, as Mayor Pepe Vegara called for “territorial justice” while protesters sought the reopening of a landmark palace.

Speaking at the official ceremony in Plaza del Carmen on 9 October, Vegara said Orihuela faced a historical debt across numerous areas and deserved funding reflecting its population, economic importance and social needs.

“We demand territorial justice, not privileges,” he declared, arguing that the municipality should occupy the position justified by its history and size.

However, he did not address the closure of the Palace of the Marquis of Rafal, where a separate demonstration was taking place in nearby Plaza de Ramón Sijé.

The Generalitat purchased the palace for €2.4 million in 2022 as a presidential headquarters, recognising Orihuela’s historic importance. It became the only such headquarters outside a provincial capital, but has remained closed since the Partido Popular took control of the regional government.

Protesters demanded restoration and public access. Critics accused Orihuela’s governing PP of failing to press its regional counterparts to fulfil their responsibilities towards the building.

Vegara instead highlighted the campaign to recover the Llibre dels Repartiments, a medieval manuscript recording the distribution of land in Orihuela. The council began legal action in January, commissioning legal services costing almost €15,000 to seek its return from Catalonia after its removal in the early twentieth century.

The mayor stressed that Orihuela’s demands reflected its commitment to the Valencian Community and its entitlement to equal treatment.

He also defended the municipality’s unity, describing its historic centre, outlying districts and coast as different expressions of “one single Orihuela”.

Residents of rural villages and coastal developments, he said, should enjoy the same rights and support regardless of their distance from the city centre. Although he has done so on many previous occasions, without going on to deliver, he pledged better services for the districts, greater attention to the coast and continued protection of the historic centre’s cultural role.

The ceremony included flag-raising, anthems performed by the Ginés Pérez de la Parra choir and Conservatory band, and firecrackers. Councillors from Cambiemos were absent from the official ceremony, although their reasons for not attending were not publicly explained by the local government.

Elsewhere in the Vega Baja, Torrevieja decorated Plaza de la Constitución with kalanchoe displays representing the Valencian and Spanish flags ahead of both 9 October and Spain’s National Day on 12 October. Matching planting extended towards the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Mayor Eduardo Dolon raising the Valencia flag with the Reina de la Sal

Almoradí celebrated with a Unión Musical band parade and performances of both anthems outside the town hall.

Its festivities continued on Saturday with an Animated Market, featuring children’s workshops inspired by Jaume I and Valencian traditions. Colla El Cascabot and the traditional big-headed figures provided music and entertainment throughout the market streets, bringing a lively family atmosphere to the town’s continuing celebration of regional history and culture.