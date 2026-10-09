



The Inbetweeners Golf Society returned to El Plantio, where it all began, to celebrate its 8th year at this fantastic venue.

The day got off to a bright and early start with nine holes on the Par 3 Course, giving everyone a chance to warm up their swings. Afterwards, it was time for a well-deserved coffee and a snack before the serious business began!

The Main Event – 18-Hole Stableford Competition

Next up was the main course: our traditional 18-hole Stableford competition. As always, the course was immaculate, with beautifully maintained fairways and excellent greens providing a superb setting for the day’s golf.

El Plantio demands accuracy, patience, and thoughtful course management, with every hole presenting its own challenges. But, as the Inbetweeners motto reminds us:

“Play well, play badly… just make sure you enjoy it!”

The Day’s Winners

Par 3 Course

1st Place: Jimmy Scott – 2nd Place: Bertrand La Font – 3rd Place: Victoria Rolston

Main Course – Stableford

1st Place: Vic Smith – 40 points

2nd Place: Tim Ruse – 39 points

3rd Place: Malcolm Thomas – 33 points

An Evening of Great Food and Good Company

In the evening, everyone gathered at The Grill House in La Marina, our generous sponsor, for a superb meal, plenty of banter and the presentation of the day’s prizes.

A huge thank you to Rebecca and her team for making the evening such a success, and to The Grill House for supporting the Inbetweeners Golf Society.

Whether you’re playing for glory or simply trying to avoid the wooden spoon, the Inbetweeners Day remains one of the highlights of our golfing calendar. It’s all about good golf, great company and, above all, enjoying every minute.

Here’s to many more fantastic days at El Plantio!