The Ministry of Health has reported a total of 1,761 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 311 in Castellón (189,102 in total), 522 in Alicante (523,647 in total) and 928 in Valencia (825,717 in total).

Of these, 932 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 170 from Castellón, 296 from Alicante and 466 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 768 people admitted for COVID-19, 45 of them in the ICU: 125 in the province of Castellón, 4 in the ICU; 243 in the province of Alicante, 11 of them in the ICU, and 400 in the province of Valencia, 30 in the ICU.

There have been 13 coronavirus deaths reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 6 women, between 59 and 96 years old, and 7 men, between 78 and 94 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,901: 1,171 in the province of Castellón, 3,775 in Alicante and 4,955 in Valencia.