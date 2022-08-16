Benimassot evacuated as Vall d’Ebo fire moves in





The residents of the town join the 1,200 people already evacuated evicted from the surroundings and from the towns of Tollos, Famorca, Fageca, Beniaia and the Vall d’Alcalà

The emergency personnel working on the Vall d’Ebo forest fire have begun this Tuesday to evacuate of the municipality of Benimassot due to the evolution of the fire, as reported by the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat. The residents of the town are added to the 1,200 people already moved out of other towns and villages in the area including Tollos, Famorca, Fageca, Beniaia and LaVall d’Alcalà.

There are currently 22 aerial resources involved in the fire, eight of them from the Valencian Community (Generalitat and Alicante Fire Brigade Consortium), 11 from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, three from the Prevention and Extinction Service of Forest Fires of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, according to information from GVA 112.

The “erratic” winds continue to complicate the extinction of the Vall d’Ebo forest fire, although the weather forecast is that this Tuesday evening the sea breeze and the west wind and will provide greater humidity.

Initially caused by lightning, in the three days that this fire has been burning, a total of 9,515 hectares have been destroyed in an area that exceeds 65 kilometers, according to data released by the Alicante Provincial Fire Department Consortium.

In addition, the fire has now closed the CV-712 road, which joins the Vall d’Ebo with Pego, due to the proximity of the flames.