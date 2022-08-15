



Happy Days Excellence are crowned champions of the Costa Blanca Independent Pool Mini Summer league with The Dogs runners-up.

Happy Days Excellence chalked up 14 points remaining undefeated from their seven games in what was the inaugural mini summer league with The Dogs runners-up on 10 points, with two defeats.

Bar Principals A finished third, on 10 points, with La Hacienda A fourth, 8 points, Pines B fifth, 6 points, Pines A sixth, 4 points, Happy Days Nearlys seventh, 4 points, with Flagger’s finishing bottom.

Happy Days Excellence defeated Bar Principals A away 6-3 in the final game of the division 1 mini summer league with Michael Margerum, Paul Boyle, and Sean Norris racking up wins for the victors. Alan Cameron and Colin Lewis won for the hosts.

La Hacienda A defeated Happy Days Nearlys away 5-4, with Pines A returning a 5-4 win against Pines B.