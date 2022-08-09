From August 12 to 17, the patron saint festivities of the San Roque neighbourhood are celebrated.
For a week there will be various events, such as children’s entertainment, Zumba, gift raffles and musical performances. Paella day will take place again with a contest and a tasting of a giant paella, as well as a barbecue.
On Tuesday, August 16, the procession of San Roque and Santa Ana will return after two years without being held due to the pandemic and the subsequent fireworks display.
Previously, a mass will be celebrated by the Bishop of the Diocese, José Ignacio Munilla, on his first visit to Torrevieja as prelate of Orihuela-Alicante.
The festivities will culminate with children’s entertainment, the awards ceremony, and a mass in memory of the deceased. The day will culminate with music by DJ Lycos and the foam party.
Friday, August 12,
7:00 p.m.: Children’s entertainment with Mª José.
8:00 p.m.: Free snack for children while supplies last.
8:30 p.m.: Zumba with Javier Jordán.
10 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.
11:30 p.m.: Puro Maná, tribute orchestra.
Saturday, August 13,
2:00 p.m.: San Roque Barbecue. Mixed plate with bread and a drink at popular prices (member’s special day 2×1).
9:30 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.
11 p.m.: Reggaeton musical group.
Sunday, August 14,
7:00 p.m.: Summer Carnival Contest Parade.
9:30 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.
11:30 p.m.: DJ Sergio Salinas.
Monday, August 15,
12 noon: Day of the paella «Contest».
2:00 p.m.: Giant paella.
7 p.m.: Children’s entertainment with Mª José.
8:30 p.m.: Performance by Cristina Lucendo.
9:30 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association. “6 Ham Bingo Night”.
11:30 p.m.: DJ Sergio Salinas.
Tuesday, August 16,
8:30 p.m.: Holy Mass in the Parish of San Roque and Santa Ana. Officiated by Bishop José Ignacio Munilla. Then procession and traditional fireworks display.
10:30 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.
12:00 a.m.: DJ Sergio Salinas.
Wednesday, August 17,
7:00 p.m.: Children’s entertainment with Mª José.
8:30 p.m.: Awards ceremony.
8:30 p.m.: Holy Mass for the deceased of the neighbourhood and the parish of San Roque and Santa Ana.
9:00 p.m.: Soul Dance Academy.
10 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.
11:30 p.m.: Resident DJ Lycos and great foam party.
Thursday, August 18,
8:30 p.m.: Holy Mass for the deceased of the neighbourhood and the Parish.