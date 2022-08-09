From August 12 to 17, the patron saint festivities of the San Roque neighbourhood are celebrated.

For a week there will be various events, such as children’s entertainment, Zumba, gift raffles and musical performances. Paella day will take place again with a contest and a tasting of a giant paella, as well as a barbecue.

On Tuesday, August 16, the procession of San Roque and Santa Ana will return after two years without being held due to the pandemic and the subsequent fireworks display.

Previously, a mass will be celebrated by the Bishop of the Diocese, José Ignacio Munilla, on his first visit to Torrevieja as prelate of Orihuela-Alicante.

The festivities will culminate with children’s entertainment, the awards ceremony, and a mass in memory of the deceased. The day will culminate with music by DJ Lycos and the foam party.

Friday, August 12,

7:00 p.m.: Children’s entertainment with Mª José.

8:00 p.m.: Free snack for children while supplies last.

8:30 p.m.: Zumba with Javier Jordán.

10 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.

11:30 p.m.: Puro Maná, tribute orchestra.

Saturday, August 13,

2:00 p.m.: San Roque Barbecue. Mixed plate with bread and a drink at popular prices (member’s special day 2×1).

9:30 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.

11 p.m.: Reggaeton musical group.

Sunday, August 14,

7:00 p.m.: Summer Carnival Contest Parade.

9:30 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.

11:30 p.m.: DJ Sergio Salinas.

Monday, August 15,

12 noon: Day of the paella «Contest».

2:00 p.m.: Giant paella.

7 p.m.: Children’s entertainment with Mª José.

8:30 p.m.: Performance by Cristina Lucendo.

9:30 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association. “6 Ham Bingo Night”.

11:30 p.m.: DJ Sergio Salinas.

Tuesday, August 16,

8:30 p.m.: Holy Mass in the Parish of San Roque and Santa Ana. Officiated by Bishop José Ignacio Munilla. Then procession and traditional fireworks display.

10:30 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.

12:00 a.m.: DJ Sergio Salinas.

Wednesday, August 17,

7:00 p.m.: Children’s entertainment with Mª José.

8:30 p.m.: Awards ceremony.

8:30 p.m.: Holy Mass for the deceased of the neighbourhood and the parish of San Roque and Santa Ana.

9:00 p.m.: Soul Dance Academy.

10 p.m.: Raffle of gifts for the benefit of the San Roque Festival Association.

11:30 p.m.: Resident DJ Lycos and great foam party.

Thursday, August 18,

8:30 p.m.: Holy Mass for the deceased of the neighbourhood and the Parish.

